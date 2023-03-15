City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills

This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex

​​The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join the ranks of its Department of Public Works and Recreation and Parks Department. On March 16, members of the public are invited to attend the second department-wide career fair at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex in Baldwin Hills.

The event will feature information on opportunities within the Public Works and Recreation & Parks Departments, application assistance, on-site testing opportunities, interviews, and remarks from the President of the Board of Public Works, Aura Garcia.

“Our hope for the second Department of Public Works Career Fair is that we recruit potential candidates excited to join us at the City of Los Angeles. A job with the City not only offers great benefits and growth opportunities but also offers people the opportunity to provide services that improve the quality of life for Angelenos in their own community and beyond,” said Aura Garcia, President of the Board of Public Works. “We are committed to continuing to diversify our workforce, with representation from all communities, and that starts with critical recruitment events like this one.”

Councilwoman Heather Hutt will also be present during the career fair in order to meet constituents and gain insight into their needs. Information on job positions such as Accountant, Applications Programmer, Cement Finisher/Helper, Construction Inspector, Electrical Inspector Environmental Compliance Inspector; Environmental Engineering Associate; Laboratory Technician; Maintenance & Construction Helper; Mechanical Helper; Refuse Collection Truck Operator; Special Investigator or Wastewater Collection Worker will be available.

Job seekers must pre-register on Eventbrite prior to attending or may walk up on the day itself. Parking is available 5036 Exposition Boulevard.

Job seekers are strongly encouraged to pre-register on Eventbrite to get started, but walk-ups are welcome.