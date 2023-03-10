Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Del Rey Residential Site

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue

Plans for a proposed multifamily residential development just south of Washington Boulevard in Del Rey have been revised after the developer ran into a setback with the LADWP.

Stan Lee Enterprises, Inc.’s plan for the redevelopment of a 1920s single-family home and a 1950s triplex at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue was approved by the L.A. City Planning Commission earlier this year. However, issues regarding a utility line adjacent to the property were uncovered during the plan-check process, putting the project in jeopardy.

According to a March staff report to the Commission, “LADWP clearance requirements necessitated additional deviations from the zoning code requirements which were not captured in the approved Density Bonus incentives and waivers.” Revised plans have been submitted for review and would retain the same seven-story profile with 27 residential units. The revised project is now a mixed-use development, with 800 square feet of commercial space proposed for its ground floor. The amount of on-site parking has also increased to 17 stalls.

The overall entitlement strategy remains unchanged, relying on density bonus incentives to allow for a reduction to required on-site open space and setbacks while setting aside seven residential units as deed-restricted very low-income housing. Breakform Design will remain as the architect for this contemporary low-rise building that includes a rooftop amenity deck. The revised plans are set for consideration at this week’s meeting of the Planning Commission.