Beloved Culver City Gathering Place, Rush Street, Sold to New Owners and Transformed Into Jameson’s Pub

Rush Street, the new American restaurant and sports bar has decided to call it quits and is bidding a fond farewell to Culver City after fifteen years. The announcement was made on their Instagram page.

The space will not be closing, just transitioning into a Jameson’s Pub. Rush Street’s farewell reads, “We opened Rush Street 115 days before the election of Barack Obama, back at the beginning of downtown Culver City’s renaissance, believing strongly that the neighborhood required a big gathering place that could be all things to all people.

We knew we were on the way to reaching our potential as, through the years, everyone seemed to have their definition of Rush: a sports bar, a gastropub, a brunch spot, a nightclub, an events space, a happy hour place, to name a few.

Starting tomorrow, Rush Street will feel a little different. That’s because we’ve sold the business to new owners, who will soon turn Rush Street into Jameson’s Pub. Please welcome them to the Culver City community with the same warmth that you’ve shown us over the years.”

The owners took the time to express thanks to the community, their staff and the customers and said, “To Culver City: Thank you. We always knew you had our backs.

To our staff: Thank you. For your care, commitment, and grace under pressure. A special tip of the cap to our opening chef Dave Northrup, our current chef Andy Escobar, and our tireless general manager, Erin McCarthy.

To our customers: Thank you. For providing us with fifteen years of the exhilarating sight that is a restaurant packed with people enjoying themselves.

We’re ready to move on because the last three years have worn us out. We’re sad to be saying goodbye, thankful for the memories, and confident that we lived up to our potential.”