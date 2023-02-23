February 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem on Saturday

By Susan Payne

In its 58th season, the American Youth Symphony (AYS) is returning to Walt Disney Concert Hall this week for LA Phil’s “Sounds About Town” series. 

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., a deeply moving performance depicting the haunting atrocities of warfare in the hopes of signifying the importance of global unity.

“Maestro Carlos Izcaray has been our music director since 2016 and he continues to inspire the aspiring musicians of AYS with a socially conscious approach to music and advocate for showcasing and supporting today’s living composers and underrepresented voices,” said Isabel Thiroux, interim executive director at AYS.

With its year coming to a close in April, AYS is planning two community events with partners A Place Called Home and Inner-City Arts, in addition to its 58th Annual Gala at Royce Hall with works by Samuel Barber, Ese-Pekka Salonen, Gabriela Ortiz and Richard Strauss. After the gala, a private post-concert wine reception will be held for donors and AYS members. 

“AYS has been providing landmark fellowships and training to virtuosic young musicians for the past 58 years through incredible performance opportunities and meaningful community partnerships. We train musicians, build audiences and provide community education,” Thiroux said. 

AYS orchestra fellows are ages 15 and up and most concerts are free to the public. In addition to the orchestra, AYS offers the following programs:

  • Fellowship program — four fellowships that provide professional development training above and beyond the rigorous performance opportunities available to all orchestra members. In recognition of the broad range of skills needed to succeed as professionals, each program provides career-specific elements of education, responsibility and leadership experience in a paid, season-long fellowship.
  • Share-A-Stand (SAS) — musicians visit partner schools as instrument-specific “String Coaches” leading sectionals, rehearsing side-by-side with students and mentoring students in creative and personal growth. SAS is currently partnered with Markham Middle School in Watts, Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School in East Los Angeles and Robert Frost Middle School in Granada Hills. Transportation and tickets are provided to all three partner schools to the annual Hollywood Project concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“We will always have different segments of our audience in mind when planning and programming, including families, fans of live-to-film performances, and we also have presented world premieres of new music every season,” said Thiroux.

Thiroux has been a part of AYS for over half of her life, starting her journey with the organization as a member of the viola section from 2001 to 2007. 

“My last concert with AYS was playing Mahler’s Fifth Symphony at Walt Disney Concert Hall. I thought that was a good way to end my tenure at AYS, but little did I know, that was just the beginning,” she said. 

In 2007, Thiroux joined the organization as a part-time administrative assistant, then became the orchestra manager in 2010. In 2015, she moved her way up and became the director of orchestra operations. 

Currently, Thiroux still holds that role but is the interim executive director while AYS searches for the next executive director. 

“I look forward to enthusiastically supporting the new executive director with all of my organizational knowledge and institutional history,” she said. 

For its 59th season that will be announced later this year, AYS is including performances at its home venues, Royce Hall and Wal Disney Concert Hall, and in the local community. 

To learn more about AYS, or to attend a local or community performance, visit www.aysymphony.org.

Tickets for the upcoming Sounds About Town concert range from $16 to $50 and can be purchased here.

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Despite Recovery in Sales, Los Angeles Restaurants Report Lower Profit Margins Than National Average

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience the Future of Chipotle at “Farmesa”, the Chain’s Latest Concept Store in Santa Monica

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Cuisine Restaurant in Inglewood Destroyed by Electrical Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated By Dolores Quintana A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood,...

Photo: eviltwinla.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Welcomes New Natural Wine and Craft Beer Bar Founded by Mother-Son Duo

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Evil Twin now open at 4123 S. Centinela Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City has a new natural wine and...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...
News, Upbeat Beat

El Marino Language School Recognized as California Distinguished School

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District CCUSD board members and administrators celebrated the naming of El Marino Language...
News, Upbeat Beat

Assemblymember McKinnor Proposes Bill Requiring Microfiber Filters on Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...
Education, News

Parents Protest Mounting Bullying, Violence and Racism at Culver City Schools

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Town Hall set for February 27 to discuss campus safety Culver City schools are dealing with mounting criticism from parents...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Front of Sawtelle Restaurant

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Sunday incident takes place in front of Killer Noodle on Sawtelle Multiple people were injured in Sawtelle following a two-vehicle...

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Developer of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Rendering: JPark Architects.
News, Real Estate

20-Unit Development Underway Near Expo/Sepulveda Station Sub: Project would feature 20 units

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

A six-story, 20-unit residential complex is proposed to replace two existing homes just south of Metro’s Expo/Sepulveda Station in Rancho...

Rendering: Steinberg Hart
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Project Reaches Full Height on Santa Monica Boulevard in Sawtelle

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

The five-story building will feature 51 apartments above 939 square feet of ground-floor retail Just six months after construction began,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Officials Say Arson May Have Caused Fire at Playa Del Rey Home

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Manitoba Street home catches fire Tuesday A Playa del Rey home that caught fire Tuesday may have been caused by...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LAPD Seeks Help Identifying Driver Wanted for Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Lincoln and Jefferson

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

2016 white Audi A4 sought in connection to February 14 incident The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR