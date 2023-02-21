February 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to impose its anti-camping law at a nine of Westside locations, including Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, Venice Beach Recreation Center and around the Venice A Bridge Home homeless shelter. 

The move was largely made possible with the election of Traci Park as the new 11th District council member. Park said her office “has the beds” for those who will be impacted by the law and promised to meet both their legal and moral obligations by offering services and housing. Her predecessor, Mike Bonin, had opposed the 41.18 ordinance and its expansion claiming that it criminalized homelessness, disconnected people from services, and forced them to move from block to block.

Under the ordinance, originally presented by Park, Council designated the following locations “for enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property, or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way, up to the maximum distance and effective for the maximum period of time prescribed, and as further detailed in the Code:

  1. Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library- 501 S. Venice Boulevard- Library
  2. Linnie Canal Park- 200 Linnie Canal -Public Park
  3. Venice Beach Recreation Center and Boardwalk- 1800 Ocean Front Walk- Public Park
  4. Bill Rosendahl Del Rey Park- 4601 Alla Road- Public Park
  5. Westchester Recreation Center and Park-7000W.ManchesterAvenue -Public Park
  6. Venice A Bridge Home -100 Sunset Avenue- Designated Facility
  7. Iowa Safe Parking- 11339 Iowa Avenue- Designated Facility
  8. Super 8 Homekey- 9250 Airport- Designated Facility
  9. Extended Stay Homekey- 6531 S. Sepulveda Boulevard -Designated Facility”

In a newsletter announcing the ordinance’s passage Park touched on the controversial nature of the legislation but argued she believed it was the right course of action. 

“I recognize this action is not without controversy, and I understand that not everyone supports the City’s no-camping ordinance. To those who have concerns about this, I hear you. I want to underscore that we will lead with engagement and offers of services and housing before we begin enforcement. As I stated on the Council floor, my team and I will not rest until everyone living on the streets in our District has been offered the opportunity to move indoors,” Park said. “Ultimately, there is nothing compassionate about allowing people to live in unsafe conditions while we wait for long-term solutions. Wednesday’s vote was an important step forward in moving our unhoused population inside, restoring public safety and access for all community members, especially our youth and elderly, and restoring the public’s trust in how local government responds to the homelessness crisis in our City.”

Since taking office she has worked with Mayor Karen Bass on Inside Safe programs which help move residents of encampments inside. During her campaign, Park had also promised to expand the ordinance to apply to high fire-risk areas such as canyons and hillsides, and environmentally sensitive habitat areas such as the Ballona Wetlands. 

Five 41.18 zones were also approved in North Hollywood, represented by Council President Paul Krekorian whose district he claims has sufficient capacity to accommodate anyone impacted by the decision.

The public comment period was dominated by supporters of the anti-camping law with Westside residents expressing concern about the number of encampments around them. The council voted 9-4 in favor with Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky joining colleagues Nithya Raman, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Hugo Soto-Martinez in dissent. Yaroslavsky requested more information on how the city is enforcing this law including reports on its effectiveness across LA, a list of locations where it is being enforced, the cost associated with it and the number of people provided housing through 41.18 enforcement remaining houses.

in News
Related Posts
Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Developer of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Rendering: JPark Architects.
News, Real Estate

20-Unit Development Underway Near Expo/Sepulveda Station Sub: Project would feature 20 units

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

A six-story, 20-unit residential complex is proposed to replace two existing homes just south of Metro’s Expo/Sepulveda Station in Rancho...

Rendering: Steinberg Hart
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Project Reaches Full Height on Santa Monica Boulevard in Sawtelle

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

The five-story building will feature 51 apartments above 939 square feet of ground-floor retail Just six months after construction began,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Officials Say Arson May Have Caused Fire at Playa Del Rey Home

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Manitoba Street home catches fire Tuesday A Playa del Rey home that caught fire Tuesday may have been caused by...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LAPD Seeks Help Identifying Driver Wanted for Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Lincoln and Jefferson

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

2016 white Audi A4 sought in connection to February 14 incident The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Assemblymember Introduces Bill to Legalize Cannabis Cafes

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

A.B. 374 would amend existing law to allow licensees to sell freshly prepared food and beverages Last week, Assemblymember Matt...
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Record-Breaking Budget to Combat Homelessness

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

$609.7 million to go towards combating homelessness during the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Home to New Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation from Chef Robert Lee

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Bang Bang now open in Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana  Bang Bang Noodles, the pop-up shop sensation from chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA’s New Proposed Outdoor Dining Ordinance Outrages Restaurant Owners, Raising Fears of Business Loss and Layoff

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Proposal could leave restaurants with thousands of dollars in losses from wading through the city’s paperwork By Dolores Quintana  After...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Nearly 500 CCUSD Students Unite for First All-District Music Concert Since Pandemic

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Concert set for Wednesday evening at Robert Frost Auditorium On Wednesday evening, February 15, nearly 500 Culver City Unified School...
News, Upbeat Beat

California Non-Profit Find Homeless People, Inc. Issues 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers in Los Angeles County

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking As the New Year dawns, Find...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Convert Your Analog Memories Into Digital With Westside Video Services

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Sam Najah’s Westside Video Services bringing memories back to life By Susan Payne The boxes of 8mm and 16mm film,...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

LA Mayor Karen Bass Issues Executive Directive to Maximize City-Owned Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Looking for More Victims of Sexual Assault Suspect Who Targeted Westside Women With Social Media and Dating Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Low-Speed Collision Between Bus and American Airlines Jet at LAX Injures Five

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

No serious injuries occur in Friday incident On Friday a low-speed collision occurred between an airfield shuttle bus and an...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations
Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations

by Sam Catanzaro
February 21, 2023
0

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Read more

POPULAR

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations
Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations

by Sam Catanzaro
February 21, 2023
0

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Read more