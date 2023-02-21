February 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Front of Sawtelle Restaurant

Photo: Citizen App.

Sunday incident takes place in front of Killer Noodle on Sawtelle

Multiple people were injured in Sawtelle following a two-vehicle crash in front of a restaurant over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the crash happened Sunday around 12:35 p.m. at 2030 S. Sawtelle Blvd., when a vehicle crashed into a parked car and a dumpster near the restaurant. Four people were transported to the hospital as a result: a 23-year-old woman listed in critical condition, a 74-year-old man listed in “moderate” condition and two others transported in fair condition.

It’s unclear if any of those hospitalized were passengers of either vehicle involved in the crash. 

Photos from the scene showed police officers and firefighters blocking off the area as a doctor began assisting those injured in front of Killer Noodle ramen restaurant.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation with no additional details made available at this time.

