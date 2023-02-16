February 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Officials Say Arson May Have Caused Fire at Playa Del Rey Home

Photo: Citizen App

Manitoba Street home catches fire Tuesday

A Playa del Rey home that caught fire Tuesday may have been caused by arson, officials say. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the Monday around 3:20 p.m. at 410 Manitoba Street in Playa del Rey. LAFD crews arrived to find a one-story, single-family dwelling with fire showing. 

“26 firefighters extinguished the fire in 19 minutes. Crews contained the fire to the room of origin in the structure,” said LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart. 

According to the LAFD, a male patient sustained burn injuries in the blaze and “may have been involved in the cause of the fire.” 

The LAFD Arson section responded and is investigating the incident.

