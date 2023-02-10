February 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hudson Pacific Wins Proposal to Develop 300,000-Square-Foot Project in Baldwin Hills

Rendering: Perkins&Will

Hudson Pacific has been given 12 months – plus optional 90-day extensions if necessary – to gain all city entitlements

The City of Los Angeles is entering an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties for the redevelopment of the Marlton Square site in Baldwin Hills. 

The 5.7-acre plot located near the K-Line and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall in South L.A., owned by the City of Los Angeles and CRA/LA, was won over competing proposals from South LA Studios, Nvision Development Group, and Harridge Development Group.

Hudson Pacific’s proposal includes two five-story office buildings featuring 300,000 square feet of space; a 19,000-square-foot location for Tiffany Haddish’s Diaspora grocery store; a 10,000-square-foot food incubator operated by Black-owned Good Vibes Only; and an urban farm operated by Cropswap LA to provide produce for the incubator and grocery store customers. Perkins&Will are responsible for designing the project as well as landscape architecture firm Agency Artifact.

Upon approval from the City Council, Hudson Pacific has been given 12 months – plus optional 90-day extensions if necessary – to gain all city entitlements including environmental review. As part of the agreement, they will have to pay $13 million (price to be confirmed via appraisal) for the city-owned portion of Marlton Square. Prominent businesses such as a Kaiser Permanente facility and 102 affordable housing units built by Meta Housing Corp have already been developed here but over time it has seen a gradual decline in business activity.

News, Real Estate
