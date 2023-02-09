Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery

By Dolores Quintana

Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.

As any good pastry shop does, Des Croissants Paris also sells coffee and hot chocolate fresh and grab-and-go pre-bottled options with alternate milk. The pre-bottled versions are made by another Parisian Angelique Sakho-Green, who is also his business partner. Sakho-Green has her own company L’Angelique which vends wellness products like sea moss-based drinks and shots.

The new shop is small but is designed by architect Natalie Kazanjian and has three dine-in tables with a huge display case.