Culver City Hosting in-Person and Virtual Meetings Regarding Relocation of Community Gardens

Meetings set for February 20 and 21

The City of Culver is inviting its citizens to join the Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Department in a discussion regarding the relocation of the community gardens.

The City of Culver is set to relocate its community garden, which was previously located at 10860 Culver Boulevard. This location, however, is set to be part of a new community center currently under construction.

According to a report from Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS), three possible locations have been proposed. Two proposals are for locations at Syd Kronenthal Park on the east side of town adjacent to the bike path, while the third option would be located at Veterans Memorial Park near the original garden location.

These potential sites would need to undergo tree removal in order to provide adequate space for their respective gardens. The option at Kronenthal park has the potential for 30 plots, whereas Veterans Memorial Park could offer 10 plots for gardeners.

On Monday, February 20 at 7 p.m., there will be an in-person meeting held at the Culver City Teen Center which requires registration for attendance. Additionally, a virtual meeting will also take place on Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m. and requires registration for those wishing to participate.

During these meetings, attendees will receive details of previous community gardens and have the opportunity to provide feedback to staff. They will also be informed about potential alternative locations for the gardens.

For more information or questions about this event people can contact Francisca Castillo at francisca.castillo@culvercity.org or call (310) 253-6645. The Event Page can also be visited for additional information.