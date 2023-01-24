January 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

City of LA Requiring Residents Put Food Waste and Yard Trimmings in Green Bins

Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN

OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Effective immediately, residents serviced by Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) are now required to place food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard waste in their green bin for weekly pickup from the City of Los Angeles. For those involved with the City’s recycLA program, property management companies need to contact the 24-hour Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489 and request a waste assessment from their recycLA service provider for access to organics service.

LASAN is offering free kitchen pails to City of Los Angeles residents for pre-registered pickup at participating distribution sites (one pail per household). Pails are not required for the new organic waste recycling program, and any container of choice (e.g., bowl, paper bag, etc.) can be used instead. Customers serviced by recycLA may be able to obtain a pail through their property manager’s request.

What can go in your green bin? Fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggshells, bread, cereal, grains, rice, pasta, beans, meat, bone, fish shells, coffee grounds and filters as well as food-soiled paper products. Yard waste like flowers and clean untreated wood are also accepted.

What can’t go in your green bin? Plastics, products labeled “biodegradable” or “compostable”, glass items (e.g. produce stickers and twisty ties), rubber bands and waxes/coatings are all prohibited.

How to prevent pests, odors, and messes inside your home? Line your kitchen pail with a paper towel, sprinkle baking soda in it to reduce odors, empty it into the green bin regularly and just before collection day, wash your kitchen pail regularly (it’s dishwasher friendly), and wrap smellier items before storing them in the refrigerator or freezer. Outside your home, put some yard trimmings in the green bin before and after adding your scraps, place the green bin out for collection every week even if it’s not full, and rinse it as needed with baking soda sprinkled in the bottom.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

