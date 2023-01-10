The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in mind. Learn more in this video sponsored by SMC.
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos
January 10, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire
January 10, 2023 Staff Report
LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City
Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway
Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...
Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
January 5, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
