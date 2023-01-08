January 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds

By Dolores Quintana

The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.  

The breakdown of the cost is as follows. The study proposes building 112,527 affordable apartments at a cost of $5.7 billion per year for 12 years, to subsidize operations and rents for 225,053 apartments at a cost of $1.8 billion a year for 12 years. In addition, the plan calls for the state to provide supportive housing services for 62,966 California residents with disabilities at a cost of $488 million a year for 12 years and fund interim interventions for 32,235 individuals and families at a cost of $630.4 million total for 12 years for a total of $80.1 billion. After that, all that would be needed is $4.7 billion a year for maintenance. 

Debbie Thiele, regional managing director for the Corporation for Supportive Housing said, as reported by Bloomberg.com, “California has invested record amounts of funding toward homelessness in recent years, which has resulted in more people accessing shelters and decreases in the proportion of unsheltered people. But only homes end homelessness. And the state has never developed a comprehensive plan for its investments and housing for people who are without homes.”

While this might seem like a lot of money, the continued cost to the state in money and the toll of lost human life is far more costly. Many people point the finger at mental illness and drug use as the reason why people are on the streets, but the costs of housing are skyrocketing in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco every year, so it’s not something that can just be blamed on the unhoused as some kind of character flaw. Without taking steps to end homelessness, the problem won’t go away and could only grow over time as the cost of living, and rents rise without being checked and jobs with the salaries to pay for housing and other needs aren’t there. 

California, as a state, has the economy of an independent nation. The state is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and is on the cusp of being able to overtake Germany as the fourth-largest economy in the world. The truth of the matter is that while many mock the state as a place that is falling apart, the reality is that California’s economy is stronger than a lot of other countries in the world, much less than other states in the union. The proposed cost of ending homelessness is only 3% of California’s budget or a quarter of one percent of the economic activity of California. 

California Assembly member Buffy Wicks, chair of the Assembly Housing Committee, said, as quoted by Bloomberg.com, “This has metastasized into a crisis of epic proportion. It deserves funding to address that at the same scale. Everyone says your budget is your values,” Wicks said. “If you look at the California state budget, there is not a line item that says funding for homelessness.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...

Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Crime, News

Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Culver...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area As 2022 comes to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR