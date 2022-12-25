December 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista

Rendering: Beach City Capital.

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Beach City Capital has officially started building a new multifamily structure in Mar Vista as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

This new development will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue and the structure is planned as a four-story building with 27 apartments to be rented at market rates with a parking garage onsite on the ground floor level. 

There were originally three buildings at the location with a total of 25 units within them per city records. The buildings’ former occupants were evicted through the Ellis Act in 2019. 

Common will be the company overseeing the structure’s operations according to Beach City Capital’s social media account. MUL-MAC is the designer of record and the plans for the development are for a low-rise structure in the contemporary style according to renderings reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. 

The development should be completed in 18 months.

in News, Real Estate
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Photo: zooies.com
Photo: superfinepizza.com
Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Photo: Karim Sahli.
A gas station in Los Angeles. Of all 155 countries in the UCLA-led study, the U.S. has gone the longest without raising gasoline taxes: The national tax has been 18 cents per gallon since 1993. Photo: Sean Brenner
Photo: Citizen App.
