Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20

By Sam Catanzaro

Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering an occupied Culver City home before fleeing when confronted by the residents.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a call for service regarding a burglary in progress on the 4000 block of Higuera Street. Dispatchers advised that the suspect was inside the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victims, who stated that the suspects left the location, according to the CCPD. The victims also told police that the suspect entered the rear bedroom of the residence through the open rear door and began to look around the room.

“One of the victims confronted the suspect and asked what he was doing. The suspect ultimately exited the bedroom and walked out the back door of the residence and through the backyard,” the CCPD said.

As additional CCPD officers arrived on scene, they located two suspects that matched the suspect description in the area and they were detained on scene.

The suspects were positively identified by the victims and placed under arrest for burglary.