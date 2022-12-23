December 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20

By Sam Catanzaro

Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering an occupied Culver City home before fleeing when confronted by the residents. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a call for service regarding a burglary in progress on the 4000 block of Higuera Street. Dispatchers advised that the suspect was inside the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victims, who stated that the suspects left the location, according to the CCPD. The victims also told police that the suspect entered the rear bedroom of the residence through the open rear door and began to look around the room. 

“One of the victims confronted the suspect and asked what he was doing. The suspect ultimately exited the bedroom and walked out the back door of the residence and through the backyard,” the CCPD said. 

As additional CCPD officers arrived on scene, they located two suspects that matched the suspect description in the area and they were detained on scene. 

The suspects were positively identified by the victims and placed under arrest for burglary.

Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: zooies.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Food & Drink, News

Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI Coming to Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...

Photo: Karim Sahli.
News, Upbeat Beat

New CCUSD Board of Education is Full of Firsts

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District When CCUSD’s three new Board of Education members were sworn in last...

A gas station in Los Angeles. Of all 155 countries in the UCLA-led study, the U.S. has gone the longest without raising gasoline taxes: The national tax has been 18 cents per gallon since 1993. Photo: Sean Brenner
News

UCLA Study: Popular Strategies for Reducing Gasoline Use Aren’t Getting a Chance to Work

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

UCLA-led study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom Around...

Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice By Sam Catanzro Culver City police fatally shot a...
News

LA County Hate Crimes at Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: Olson Kundig.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...

