Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop

By Dolores Quintana

Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the Citizen Public Market in Culver City. The cookie pop-up announced the new site on December 1 in an Instagram post. The post said, “OPENING DAY: The time… is so near! and so many of you lovelies have reached out. Our COOKIE CART (!!!!) is officially launching this Thursday 12/1 at 2 pm at the Citizen Public Market! We will be open until 10 pm, and have a surprise flavor coming exclusively for the cart. bring your friends and fam! we can’t wait to see our Zooies family and munch on some cookies together!”

The new surprise cookie at Citizen is a chai cookie, which we can confirm is delicious. The peppermint red velvet cookie is a tasty Christmas treat and the yummy Gooie cookie is just as scrumptious as it’s ever been. We are happy to report that the gluten-free and vegan options are some of the better ones we’ve tried. You really can’t go wrong at Zooies if you want a great cookie.

The new location has a custom cart that has a gleaming glass case that will display a rotating assortment of delicious, fresh-baked baked Zooies treats, a charming umbrella with tassels, and a bright red illuminated Zooies heart. Beloved for its impressive range of sweets, Zooies is known for its classic cookies, limited-edition seasonal cookies, and gluten-free, vegan, paleo- and diabetic-friendly treats. All cookies are preservative-free and the cart is open Thursday through Sunday weekly from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The National location located inside the United Oil at the corner of Castle Heights continues to sell a larger selection of Zooie’s tasty cookies 23 hours a day.

Zooies is observing the Christmas holiday. The location at National is closing at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, and will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and the cart at Citizen Public Market will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on December 22 and 23 and closed Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25. You can find more information about Zooie’s here.