Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

Photo: superfinepizza.com

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023

The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans for a new eatery in Playa Vista as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Reportedly, this new restaurant Superfine Playa should open early in 2023. Superfine Playa will be located at 12746 W Jefferson Blvd, where the recently shuttered Bull & Butterfly used to be.

According to WNLA, as the name suggests, the restaurant will not only serve the pies that Superfine DTLA is already celebrated for but, as a full-service restaurant, the menu will also come with pasta, “wood-grilled proteins” and vegetable-based dishes that would include items brought straight from the “nearby Playa Vista Farmers Market.” 

Steve and Dina Sampson have already announced via the restaurant’s new Instagram feed that they are so happy to be opening a restaurant in the area they live in. 

Superfine Playa will have seating for 86 patrons inside the restaurant and seating for 60 more outside and will take the usual pandemic restaurant gambit of opening for dinner and brunch on the weekends and then expanding their hours.

