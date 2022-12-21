Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans the support they need most.
.
Video sponsored by SMC.
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans the support they need most.
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
REI Coming to Marina del Rey
December 21, 2022 Staff Report
Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...
New CCUSD Board of Education is Full of Firsts
December 20, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District When CCUSD’s three new Board of Education members were sworn in last...
UCLA Study: Popular Strategies for Reducing Gasoline Use Aren’t Getting a Chance to Work
December 20, 2022 Staff Report
UCLA-led study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom Around...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report
December 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice By Sam Catanzro Culver City police fatally shot a...
LA County Hate Crimes at Highest Level in 20 Years
December 19, 2022 Staff Report
Results from Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...
Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development
3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...
Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX
December 16, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
Suspect Wanted for Violent Culver City Carjacking
Man sought in connection to December 13 incident Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a violent carjacking of...
Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council
December 15, 2022 Staff Report
New Mayor and Vice Mayor also selected Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City...
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11
December 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...Read more
POPULAR
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...Read more