December 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans the support they need most.
.
Video sponsored by SMC.

in nature, News, upbeat news, Video
Related Posts
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI Coming to Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...

Photo: Karim Sahli.
News, Upbeat Beat

New CCUSD Board of Education is Full of Firsts

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District When CCUSD’s three new Board of Education members were sworn in last...

A gas station in Los Angeles. Of all 155 countries in the UCLA-led study, the U.S. has gone the longest without raising gasoline taxes: The national tax has been 18 cents per gallon since 1993. Photo: Sean Brenner
News

UCLA Study: Popular Strategies for Reducing Gasoline Use Aren’t Getting a Chance to Work

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

UCLA-led study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom Around...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...

Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice By Sam Catanzro Culver City police fatally shot a...
News

LA County Hate Crimes at Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: Olson Kundig.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling  what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
Crime, News

Suspect Wanted for Violent Culver City Carjacking

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Man sought in connection to December 13 incident  Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a violent carjacking of...

City Clerk Jeremy Bocchino Administers the Oath of Office to New Council Member Dan O'Brien
News

Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

New Mayor and Vice Mayor also selected Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City...
News

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR