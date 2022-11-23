Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return

By Dolores Quintana

In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed that someone broke into their Culver City restaurant location in the Helms Bakery District and stole their safe. While having a break-in at their restaurant is bad, the worst part is that when the thief took the safe, they took one of the family’s most prized possessions, an heirloom from their grandmother. The owner has sent out a plea for help to recover this priceless and beloved book.

The robbery took place at 3:50 a.m. and the safe contained their grandmother’s diary. In the post, the owners said, “We are sad and shocked by the incident, but our heart is broken 💔💔 because they also stole my Grandma’s diary. 😭

It was a handwritten diary full of recipes, life tips and her memories written in Italian. It is the *only thing* we have left from her and it’s extremely important to us. We are offering a $5,000 reward for it. Please 🤳 share this post my friends, and spread the word.”

The post also noted some of the facts related to the robbery, “👉 Some information that might help -The thief left around 4:10 am. Our restaurant is located in the Helms Bakery District facing Washington Blvd and Helms Ave. We hope the intruder threw it somewhere thinking that it doesn’t have any value.”

We reached out to the restaurant owner and they responded with a heartfelt plea, “It’s really important for us to spread the voice as much as possible. We are hoping that the thieves will see the $5000 reward and will return my grandma’s diary, no question asked. That diary means everything to us. It’s the only thing we have left from my grandmother. She was a kind person, she spent many years writing it down, collecting family recipes, life lessons, memories. Everything was in there. Please help us bring it back. 🙏”

If you have any information that could help them recover their grandmother’s diary, you can email them at info@pastasisters.com or message them on Instagram.