November 24, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

Photo: Facebook (@pastasisters).

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return

By Dolores Quintana

In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed that someone broke into their Culver City restaurant location in the Helms Bakery District and stole their safe. While having a break-in at their restaurant is bad, the worst part is that when the thief took the safe, they took one of the family’s most prized possessions, an heirloom from their grandmother. The owner has sent out a plea for help to recover this priceless and beloved book.  

The robbery took place at 3:50 a.m. and the safe contained their grandmother’s diary. In the post, the owners said, “We are sad and shocked by the incident, but our heart is broken 💔💔 because they also stole my Grandma’s diary. 😭

It was a handwritten diary full of recipes, life tips and her memories written in Italian. It is the *only thing* we have left from her and it’s extremely important to us. We are offering a $5,000 reward for it. Please 🤳 share this post my friends, and spread the word.”

The post also noted some of the facts related to the robbery, “👉 Some information that might help -The thief left around 4:10 am. Our restaurant is located in the Helms Bakery District facing Washington Blvd and Helms Ave. We hope the intruder threw it somewhere thinking that it doesn’t have any value.”

We reached out to the restaurant owner and they responded with a heartfelt plea, “It’s really important for us to spread the voice as much as possible. We are hoping that the thieves will see the $5000 reward and will return my grandma’s diary, no question asked. That diary means everything to us. It’s the only thing we have left from my grandmother. She was a kind person, she spent many years writing it down, collecting family recipes, life lessons, memories. Everything was in there. Please help us bring it back. 🙏”

If you have any information that could help them recover their grandmother’s diary, you can  email them at info@pastasisters.com or message them on Instagram.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Veterans, Video

Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

State to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Crime, News

Anti-Semitic Hate Flyers Distributed in Culver City

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Sunday incident remains under investigation  Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Culver City over the weekend.  According to the Culver City...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
News, Real Estate

Torrance Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Build Five-Story Palms Apartment

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
News

Local Veterans Sue VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

11 laptops recovered following Sunday robbery A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver...
News

Traci Park Declares Victory in LA City Council Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

Wine House Kitchen. Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR