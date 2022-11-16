November 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop

Wine House Kitchen. Photo: Official

Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

West LA has a new restaurant that was opened by long-time Los Angeles area restaurant mavens as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Wine House Kitchen opened in the final days of September in the same building where Wine House, a 47-year-old wine shop, has been for decades. Wine House Kitchen is located upstairs near Sawtelle Japantown. Wine House Kitchen will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The site has hosted other restaurants in the past the wine bar Upstairs 2 which closed in 2019 is an example of that. The Knight family owns Wine House and Jim Knight took matters into his own hands and asked François Renaud. Renaud is the general manager of Viale dei Romani to open a restaurant in the space. While the opening of this new restaurant above Wine House was not possible during the last three years of the pandemic, it is now open. 

The restaurant’s website gives some information about the new space and says, “Wine House Kitchen is a California Modern, wine-centric and cocktail driven restaurant, with a hint of Vietnamese influences. Nestled on top of The Wine House, WHO is an oasis in a tangle of concrete. Provided: Rock n’ Roll vibes, seasonal food, extensive cocktail menu, wine bottle & glass list playfully curated, beers on tap; all you need to bring is the party. Rock on” and is signed by Francois Renaud.

The chef in charge is Maiki Le, a former sous chef at Momed Beverly Hills and executive chef for Upstairs 2. Le has also opened a number of Belcampo Meat Company locations. 

As for the beverages, Chris Grosso is in charge of the bar and his previous experience with Blind Barber, Viale dei Romani, and New York’s RPM Bar. 

Renaud said, as quoted by Eater Los Angeles, “It was built to match Le’s food. Some are nearly extinct like the Negrette from Chateau Flotis in the French southwestern Fronton region. And there’s a lot of older vintages, like the 2013 Chateau Revelette Coteaux d’Aix en Provence which you don’t see much on [restaurant] wine lists these days.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...

Dr. Mitesh Popat. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Mitesh Popat Named CEO of Venice Family Clinic

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth  ...
News

Dan O’Brien, Freddy Puza Hold Lead in Culver City City Council Race

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Puza now ahead of Denice Renteria in race for two open seats following Monday tally By Dolores Quintana Following a...

A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...

Steve Levin. Photo: CCUSD.
News

CCUSD Board Member Steve Levin Gives Some Final Remarks After Nine Years on the Board

November 15, 2022

Read more
November 15, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District From the November 8 Board of Education meeting, the Board would like...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...

Rendering: Woods Bagot.
News, Real Estate

Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

November 13, 2022

Read more
November 13, 2022

Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

November 13, 2022

Read more
November 13, 2022

Project straddles Culver City-Los Angeles border By Dolores Quintana Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in...
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...

Photo: Google.
News

Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...

Left Dan O’Brien. RIght: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official.
News

Dan O’Brien, Denice Renteria Hold Lead for Culver City City Council

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Freddy Puza less than 100 votes behind Renteria following Thursday tally By Dolores Quintana While the tallying of the November...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling in LA City Council District 11 Race

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR