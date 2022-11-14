November 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. 
.
Rendering: Woods Bagot.
Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

November 13, 2022

November 13, 2022

Project will include eight passenger gates By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the...

Rendering: Gensler.
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

November 13, 2022

November 13, 2022

Project straddles Culver City-Los Angeles border By Dolores Quintana Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App

November 8, 2022

November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

3557 S Motor Avenue. Photo: Google.
Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...

Rendering: Kazakov Design.
New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel

November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development

October 29, 2022

October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

