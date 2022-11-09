November 9, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling in LA City Council District 11 Race

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin

By Sam Catanzaro

Traci Park continues to hold a lead over Erin Darling in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race to replace Mike Bonin. 

As of 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, Park has earned 55.46 percent of the vote over Darling, who has picked up 44.54 percent of the votes, a gap of 5,699 votes. These figures represent ballots cast by 23 percent of eligible voters as votes continue to be counted Wednesday. Neither candidate has publically released a statement addressing the preliminary results. 

Park and Darling are vying to fill the seat being left vacant by Councilmember Mike Bonin, who announced earlier this year he would not be running for reelection due to mental health concerns. 

In other city races to watch, Rick Caruso holds a 51.25 percent – 48.75 percent lead over Karen Bass in the contest to replace Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In the LA City Controller election, Kenneth Mejia holds a comfortable lead over current LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz, with the former picking up over 60 percent of the vote. 

At the county level, incumbent Alex Villanueva trails challenger Robert Luna by over 13 percent in the race to decide the next LA County Sheriff. Voters also seem on the course to approve County Measure A, which would give the LA County Board of Supervisors the power to remove the Sheriff for cause, with the measure currently picking p over 68 percent of the vote. In the LA County Board of Supervisor’s race to replace the seat being left vacant by Sheila Kuehl for District 3 – which includes much of the Westside – State Senator Bob Hertzberg holds a slim, 1.56 point lead over West Hollywood Councilmember Lindsey Horvath. 

At the statewide level, Governor Gavin Newsom holds a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Brian Dahle while at the federal level both Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Ted Lieu each seem likely to hold onto their seats.

