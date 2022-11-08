CCUSD’s Sponsor-A-Family December Holiday Program is Back!

Program will help support Culver City Unifed School District families in need

Again this year, the Culver City Unifed School District (CCUSD_ School and Family Support Services is coordinating various district-wide efforts to support our CCUSD families in need during the holiday season to increase joy and lessen stress.

This past week, the CCUSD announced the return of the Annual Sponsor-a-Family Program. The program will enable families to provide gifts for a CCUSD family in need. Both families will remain anonymous. Prior to the Thanksgiving break, sponsor families will receive the list of wishes and needs for each member of one family.

“Our request is that the sponsor family purchase at least one wish and one need for each member listed,” the CCUSD said.

All gifts will be dropped off at iAcademy (located between Farragut and Culver City Middle School) on December 7 and 8. School and Family Support Services staff will distribute the gifts on December 13 and 14.

According to the CCUSD, most sponsors have found they spend between $50- $100 per family member, with some choosing to spend more and fulfill some big wishes

“Past sponsoring families have shared that they have asked friends and family members to join them in sponsoring a CCUSD Family, lessening the financial commitment and fulfilling more of the families wishes and needs. It is a great way to share in the cost and fun of sponsoring a family! If you decide to do this, please designate one person to complete this form,” the District says.

For more information, visit the signup form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfByq6fHQaEYbWCAWOhSH6tH25WzrjxBTxxDSkHYapv2Gf_ZA/viewform