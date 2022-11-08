November 9, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD’s Sponsor-A-Family December Holiday Program is Back!

Program will help support Culver City Unifed School District families in need

Again this year, the Culver City Unifed School District (CCUSD_ School and Family Support Services is coordinating various district-wide efforts to support our CCUSD families in need during the holiday season to increase joy and lessen stress.  

This past week, the CCUSD announced the return of the Annual Sponsor-a-Family Program. The program will enable families to provide gifts for a CCUSD family in need. Both families will remain anonymous. Prior to the Thanksgiving break, sponsor families will receive the list of wishes and needs for each member of one family. 

“Our request is that the sponsor family purchase at least one wish and one need for each member listed,” the CCUSD said. 

All gifts will be dropped off at iAcademy (located between Farragut and Culver City Middle School) on December 7 and 8. School and Family Support Services staff will distribute the gifts on December 13 and 14.

According to the CCUSD, most sponsors have found they spend between $50- $100 per family member,  with some choosing to spend more and fulfill some big wishes

“Past sponsoring families have shared that they have asked friends and family members to join them in sponsoring a CCUSD Family, lessening the financial commitment and fulfilling more of the families wishes and needs.  It is a great way to share in the cost and fun of sponsoring a family!  If you decide to do this, please designate one person to complete this form,” the District says.

 For more information, visit the signup form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfByq6fHQaEYbWCAWOhSH6tH25WzrjxBTxxDSkHYapv2Gf_ZA/viewform

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News

Westside Food Bank Experiencing an Egg Emergency Due to Rising Costs and Avian Flu

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City Police Save Overdose Victim With Narcan

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

CCPD revive woman at TJ Maxx over the weekend Culver City police saved a woman who was not breathing over...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Teen Who Went Missing in West Los Angeles Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...

3557 S Motor Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...

Rendering: Kazakov Design.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a...
News

Recall Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
News

18-Year-Old Last Seen Monday in West LA

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Update: Andrew Wright has returned home safely. By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades...

Photo: lucillesbbq.com
Dining, News

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health By Dolores Quintana Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
News, Upbeat Beat

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

Event planned for Thursday, November 10th The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens,...
News

West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility  A West Los...

Photo: Citizen App
News

4 Workers Sickened, Including 1 in Critical Condition, After Carbon Dioxide Leak at LAX

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

One person in critical condition following Monday morning incident Four workers took ill, one critically, following an accidental release of...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR