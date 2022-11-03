Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health

By Dolores Quintana

Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.

In the past week, the Health Department has closed a grand total of 21 restaurants in the County area as reported by Patch.com. You can view the list of closures here. One of those restaurants was Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbeque, located at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, #1121, which was closed for vermin infestation, a violation of California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1. In addition, according to Patch.com, there were “three minor violations with food holding temperatures, cleanliness of food contact surfaces and the disposal of sewage and wastewater that were fixed at the location.” This means that the restaurant has been given a restaurant grade B and cannot serve food again until they have resolved the vermin infestation and cleared it with the Health Department.