All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

Photo: eataly.com

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment

Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat celebration next week  with tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes and Italian wines to taste throughout the marketplace. 

The event is set to take place on November 3 from 6-10 p.m. at Eatay Los Angeles in Century City. 

“It seems like just yesterday that we opened the doors of our first West Coast store and welcomed long lines of excited (and hungry) Angelenos. Guests tasted, shopped, and immersed themselves in all things Italian food and drink,” event organizers said. “For one night you can’t miss, we are taking over our marketplace with endless food, Italian drinks, and entertainment – all you can Eataly. That’s right, amici, we’re going all out with a variety of food and beverage tastings, live entertainment, a photobooth to commemorate the experience, hands-on demos in our cooking school, and more! It’s guaranteed to be an unforgettable night!”

Ticket holders can expect endless food, drinks, and entertainment on the entire second and third floors of the Italian marketplace. The night will showcase tasting stations featuring Eataly’s most beloved dishes, regional Italian wines to taste, in-person chef demonstrations, a DJ and more.

A general admission ticket is required for guests ages five and older. Guests 21+ will receive a wristband for access to wine stations and tickets for cocktail stations. Tickets costs $125 and can be purchased at eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles/anniversary-celebration/

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
