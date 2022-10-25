Culver City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Robbing 7-Eleven

Suspect arrested in connection to October 10 robbery

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for robbing a local 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on October 10 around 1:15 am, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard for an armed robbery that just occurred.

“The suspect entered the store and pointed a brown handgun at the cashier. The suspect stole approximately $100 cash, numerous Lottery Scratchers, and multiple cigarette cartons and fled in an unknown direction,” CCPD said.

CCPD Detectives conducted an investigation and identified a possible suspect who had an extensive criminal history.

On October 18th, Through a joint effort with surrounding law enforcement agencies, the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.