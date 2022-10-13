Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend

BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company

By Dolores Quintana

A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City this weekend!

Maple Block Meat Company will hold their seventh annual BlocktoberFest on Sun, October 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3973 Sepulveda Boulevard Culver City, CA 90230.

You can purchase tickets here. You can get 22% OFF your ticket purchase by entering the promo code BLKTBR22, valid until October 13th.

BlocktoberFest 2022 will have a beer garden featuring Three Weavers Brewing, Paperback Brewing and El Segundo Brewing. Maple Block Meat Company is building a cinderblock pit in our lot and will be serving up housemade Sausage Links, Tri-Tip and Spareribs along with Pretzels, Maple Block BBQ Popcorn and classic Sides. The event will also have live music, a Cornhole tournament with prizes and fun!

Prices for the event are as follows: