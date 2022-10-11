The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers
October 10, 2022 Staff Report
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School
Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree
Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree...
Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council
By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...
LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11
October 7, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft
A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery
Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...
Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City
October 6, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...
Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...Read more
POPULAR
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...Read more