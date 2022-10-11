October 11, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins, art installations, and a hay maze for everyone to enjoy.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

in News, Video
Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
News

Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers

October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Real Estate, Video

Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving

October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
News, Real Estate

Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles

October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 8, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
News

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

October 7, 2022

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Crime, News

Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft

October 7, 2022

A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

October 7, 2022

Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

October 6, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat

October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...

