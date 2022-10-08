October 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue in the Palms district continues as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The wood framing of the building has been completed. Wiseman Residential is the developer of this project and has a number of other projects in the works. 

This particular multi-use project is being built on the former site of a Montessori school and will stand seven stories tall. Within the building, the developer’s plans state that the building will hold 68 units with podium parking and retail store space on the first floor. Uriu & Associates is the designer of record on this project. 

Wiseman Residential applied for incentives related to Transit Oriented Communities guidelines which allow developers to build structures larger than local zoning ordinances allow. To adhere to the agreement, Wiseman Residential must set aside seven apartments as affordable housing for extremely low-income housing.

