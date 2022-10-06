Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over 20 TVs – all while snacking on delicious pub focused eats!
Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX
October 6, 2022 Staff Report
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar
September 29, 2022 Staff Report
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...
Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations
September 28, 2022 Staff Report
13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana...
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
September 22, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City
September 22, 2022 Staff Report
Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
September 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...
