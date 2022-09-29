Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop

By Dolores Quintana

Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista.

The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a “now hiring” sign posted in the window of the Santa Monica shop, located at 732 Ocean Park Boulevard. The coffee shop could not immediately be reached to provide an opening date for the Mar Vista location, but their website says it will be “opening soon.”

The coffee shop’s hours are weekdays from 7:00 am to 2:00 p.m. and weekends 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The coffee shop’s website describes the concept by saying “We have partnered with passionate creative California-based coffee roasters, tea artisans, designers, creators and storytellers.”

The coffee shop also has a dog-friendly policy as well, making it a popular destination in the community.