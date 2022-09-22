September 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kitten Recovered Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Culver City

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).

Two-week-old kitten discovered in stolen vehicle Tuesday night

Culver City police officers recovered a kitten after arresting two people driving a stolen car. 

According to the Culver City Police Department Tuesday night, officer conducted a traffic stop at Sepulveda Boulevard and Venice Boulevard for a “hazardous moving violation”. The vehicle’s license plate revealed that the license plate was reported as stolen, the CCPD note. 

Through their investigation, officers learned that the vehicle was stolen and placed both occupants of the vehicle under arrest. 

In addition, according to the CCPD, officers recovered a two week old kitten from the vehicle that was cared for at CCPD until the Animal Services Officer arrived.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...

Cultured meat “mini-burger”. Photo: Jeannie Barber-Choi
News

UCLA Scientists Bring Cultured Meat Closer to Your Kitchen Table

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

The research team led by Amy Rowat is working to overcome several challenges to mass produce cultured meat By Holly...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Photo: CCUSD
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled...

Brenda Naimy, Cal State LA's Outstanding Lecturer Award recipient. Photo: J. Emilio Flores/Cal State LA.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Resident Honored With Cal State LA’s Outstanding Lecturer Award

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Brenda Naimy was presented an Outstanding Lecturer Award on Aug. 18 Brenda Naimy, a lecturer in the Division of Special...
News

Culver City Democrats Announce November Endorsements

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Democrats The Culver City Democratic Club, the city’s oldest and largest political organization, has announced its...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin
News

17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...

Rep. Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Pair Charged With Burglary of Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Patricio Munoz,  Juan Espinoza charged in connection to September 9 robbery Two men were charged last week for breaking into...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Rendering: California Landmark Group
News, Real Estate

Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...

Rendering: TCA Architects
News, Real Estate

Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

By Dolores Quintana  A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...

Crystal Litz. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Westside Voters and the Rest of LA This November!

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Join Heal the Bay for the World’s Largest Cleanup Event This Weekend

September 15, 2022

Read more
September 15, 2022

September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR