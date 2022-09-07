Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business

By Dolores Quintana

On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles.

The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August 21. The post said, “As some of you already know that Kiriko will be closed for good. Late yesterday, I was suddenly told that escrow will be closed in few days so that means if we’re lucky, this coming week will be the last week for us. If not, either tonight or coming Tuesday will be the last day.”

The restaurant was well known and beloved in the neighborhood even though it came into being before Sawtelle was a happening area for the friendliness of the staff and owner and the reasonable prices. Kiriko Sushi was awarded a Michelin star in 2021.

The post expressed gratitude to their customers and friends and said that a return of owner and chef Ken Namba might be in the cards in the future at other locations after “my surgery of hands and R & R.”