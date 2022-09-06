September 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Enjoy the Last Days of Summer in Downtown Culver City!

Samba de Duas. Photo: City of Culver City.

Love Local in Downtown Culver City on September 10th!

Summer isn’t over yet! Enjoy it’s final days in Downtown Culver City with local band Samba de Duas and their Brazilian jazzy tunes at the Culver Steps from 4 PM – 6 PM on Saturday, September 10th. 

Come early and enjoy DJ, games, creative crafts by Walk N Rollers, face painting and a beachy lounge atmosphere ~ perfect for a summer picnic ~ on Main Street starting at 3 PM. Free raffle, free drinks at Village Well and other specials throughout the afternoon! 

For more information about these programs, please email Economic Development Project Manager Elaine Warner or call her at (310) 253-5777. The City of Culver City’s facilitation of the #ChooseCulverCity Buy Local Campaign is intended to support the business community at large and should not be construed as a recommendation, certification or endorsement of any business or employer.

