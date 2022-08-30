August 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

Photo: Getty Photos

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday

By Dolores Quintana 

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Southern California starting on Tuesday at 10:00 that will not let up until next Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Their website states, “Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week. High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are expected through next weekend.”

NBC Los Angeles reports that triple-digit heat is expected in Los Angeles County with heat watches starting on Wednesday morning and continuing through Sunday in the City of Los Angeles. 

While temperatures will be cooler in the beach cities, in the 80s, all inland areas will experience hotter temperatures, even on the Westside.

You can find a list of cooling centers here: Ready. LA County Heat.

