LAFD Puts Out Baldwin Hills Fire

One-story commercial building goes up in flames Tuesday

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD crews knocked down a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Baldwin Hills this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. at 3606 W Exposition Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a one-story commercial building with moderate smoke showing. The building was vacant and had been burned previously in another fire.

According to the LAFD, it took 45 minutes for 45 firefighters to access, confine, and extinguish the flames without injury.

The cause and damage inflicted are still undetermined.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.