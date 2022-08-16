August 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Leadership Culver City Seeks Applicants For 3rd Annual Program

Photos: Candance Pilgram-Simmons.

Program aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs

By Staff Writer

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, Leadership Culver City is pleased to announce that it is seeking applicants for this year’s class, which will begin in September. 

Interested individuals may find additional information and apply by visiting the website www.leadershipculvercity.org. The application deadline is Friday, September 2, but interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as participation in the program is limited. 

Leadership Culver City, which aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs, is a joint project of the City of Culver City, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, the Exchange Club of Culver City, West Los Angeles College and the Center for Nonprofit Management. The program entails a monthly meeting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, from September through May. The first meeting will be Sept. 16, 2022. A graduation ceremony will be held in June 2023. 

The program provides training in leadership and communications skills. In addition, outside speakers make presentations about and discuss issues facing Culver City. Graduates of the program have gone on to run for public office and to serve as commissioners and as directors on the boards of nonprofit organizations. 

The program is open to anyone 18 years of age or older who lives or works in Culver City. 

Participants are asked to be available to attend all sessions, which are held at various locations throughout Culver City. In addition to the information sharing that occurs at each session, participants will work in teams on a group project and will prepare personal statements of commitment to civic engagement, which they will present at the graduation ceremony. 

The fee for participation is $900, which covers presentation materials, a continental breakfast and lunch at each session and the graduation dinner. A limited number of scholarships of as much as $300 are available to those in need of financial aid. The class is limited to 24 participants to ensure maximum interaction with our speakers and one another. 

If you are interested in developing your leadership and communications skills and in learning more about Culver City and ways in which you can become more engaged in civic affairs, then Leadership Culver City is for you. Apply today at www.leadershipculvercity.org.

in News, Upbeat Beat
