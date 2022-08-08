August 9, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting blood test results on Anne Heche to find out if the actress was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista house Friday, leading to a fire that nearly destroyed the home. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday at a two-story home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue. 

TMZ obtained footage depicting Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier in the day, crashing into a wall in a parking lot, then speeding away before crashing into the home on Walgrove. 

An LAFD spokesperson said the vehicle “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” 

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition,” the LAFD added. 

As reported by CNN, Heche suffered severe burns, and is intubated but expected to survive. 

The LAPD says investigators have obtained a warrant for a blood draw from the actress following the crash, to determine if alcohol or drugs were a fact.

Neighbors of the person whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe campaign to help her, raising more than $85,000 as of Monday afternoon. 

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned,” reads the page. “Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.” 

“You can also help support Lynne getting back on her feet by visiting her Instagram and Tik Tok business pages @creativeorganization,” the GoFundMe continues.

in News
Related Posts
The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City With Around 20 Debit and Credit Cards in Other People’s Names

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Suspect arrested following Tuesday evening traffic stop By Sam Catanzaro After conducting a routine traffic stop, Culver City police this...

The 2018 Century City Chamber of Commerce Casino Night. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community  By Susan Payne  The Century...

Photo: Facebook (@NatenAls).
Dining, News

Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area

August 4, 2022

Read more
August 4, 2022

Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic  By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...

Photo: Costar
Dining, News

Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Coming to Former Arclight Space in Culver City?

August 3, 2022

Read more
August 3, 2022

Details murky about venture in former theater space By Dolores Quintana The vacant Arclight Cinema in Culver City seems to...

Santa Monica-based Top Level 14U Baseball Team pose for a photo after winning the 2022 Easton Elite World Series in Florida. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver CityBus Extends Free Ride Program for Local Students

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver CityBus is continuing the pilot program – Go Pass – for...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

August 2, 2022

Read more
August 2, 2022

LA City Council to vote on bill that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers...
News

Woman Sues Marina del Rey Costco After Suffering Stroke Using Demo Chair

August 1, 2022

Read more
August 1, 2022

Valerie Richburg files lawsuit in connection to 2020 incident By Dolores Quintana  A lawsuit has been filed against Costco in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR