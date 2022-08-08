LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting blood test results on Anne Heche to find out if the actress was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista house Friday, leading to a fire that nearly destroyed the home.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday at a two-story home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue.

TMZ obtained footage depicting Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier in the day, crashing into a wall in a parking lot, then speeding away before crashing into the home on Walgrove.

An LAFD spokesperson said the vehicle “struck and came to rest well within a 738- square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.”

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition,” the LAFD added.

As reported by CNN, Heche suffered severe burns, and is intubated but expected to survive.

The LAPD says investigators have obtained a warrant for a blood draw from the actress following the crash, to determine if alcohol or drugs were a fact.

Neighbors of the person whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe campaign to help her, raising more than $85,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned,” reads the page. “Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

“You can also help support Lynne getting back on her feet by visiting her Instagram and Tik Tok business pages @creativeorganization,” the GoFundMe continues.