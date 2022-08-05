Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of new mixed-use development if a new proposal on the agenda of the Culver City Planning Commission is approved next week, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

At 9763 Culver Boulevard and 9814 Culver Boulevard, right next to the Kirk Douglas Theatre, this proposal would “create 34 studio residential units, including 6 Affordable units, and 2,000 SF of public benefit groundfloor “Arts Space,” according to the plan from REthink Development.

REthink originally developed the now vacant space as a restaurant in 2012 but this new proposal would add an adjacent City-owned parcel of land. The nearby restaurant Cafe Vida will be able to stay open during the construction period. Among the 34 units, the development will include two very low-income and four workforce housing units since the developers have applied for density and other bonus incentives.

The entire development would have 68,000 square feet of creative office, residential unit and ground floor retail space according to the designer Brooks+Scarpa’s website.

The already existing public walkway or paseo would, according to the planning documents submitted for the commission’s review would divide the project into two buildings, one three-level and another four-level building. The three-level building would have tan wood siding while the four-level building would come with black metal panels.

According to Urbanize Los Angeles, with approval, construction could begin by April of 2023.