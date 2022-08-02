August 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver CityBus Extends Free Ride Program for Local Students

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Culver CityBus is continuing the pilot program – Go Pass – for students in Culver City Unified schools to help students ride transit for free. The partnership with CCUSD offers students unlimited rides at no cost on Culver CityBus, Big Blue Bus Transit, LA Metro bus and rail, and LADOT Dash.

Additional transit agencies are joining, visit Culvercitybus.com for the latest updates.
Using the GoPass TAP card, students can ride for free to and from school, on trips after school and on weekends, now through June 30, 2023.
Ready to ride? Pick up your TAP card in your school office and register it. It’s THAT easy!

To register, choose one of these steps:

Culver CityBus is excited to make this opportunity available to our CCUSD students and hopes you will take the opportunity to explore the community. Use the NextCCBus app to get real time bus information, see how full a bus is and for more information about where you can go on Culver CityBus.

More information at CulverCitybus.com/Fareless or call 310-253-6500.

Culver CityBus representatives will be on site during registration to answer questions.

