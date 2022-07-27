Yama Seafood Open in Mar Vista

Soft opening hours until August

By Dolores Quintana

We reported back in April that Yama Seafood would soon be coming to the Mar Vista area and Yama restaurant is now in a soft open stage until its grand opening on August 19.

The restaurant is located at 11709 W. National Blvd. This space used to be a Champagne French Bakery Cafe and which is sandwiched between a Chipotle and a Starbucks Coffee.

A restaurant spokesperson said, “Our family grew up right in this neighborhood so it’s so good to be back in the Mar Vista area. Everyone in this neighborhood has been so welcoming and our family has enjoyed getting to know the customers and local businesses in the area. As many are already aware, we are in our soft opening and plan to extend our hours to be open to 7:00 p.m. in August and we are planning to have our grand opening set for Fri. 8/19.”

Visit yamaseafoodla.com for more information.