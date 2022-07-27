July 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Yama Seafood Open in Mar Vista

Photo: yamaseafoodla.com

Soft opening hours until August 

By Dolores Quintana

We reported back in April that Yama Seafood would soon be coming to the Mar Vista area and Yama restaurant is now in a soft open stage until its grand opening on August 19. 

The restaurant is located at 11709 W. National Blvd. This space used to be a Champagne French Bakery Cafe and which is sandwiched between a Chipotle and a Starbucks Coffee. 

A restaurant spokesperson said, “Our family grew up right in this neighborhood so it’s so good to be back in the Mar Vista area. Everyone in this neighborhood has been so welcoming and our family has enjoyed getting to know the customers and local businesses in the area. As many are already aware, we are in our soft opening and plan to extend our hours to be open to 7:00 p.m. in August and we are planning to have our grand opening set for Fri. 8/19.”

Visit yamaseafoodla.com for more information.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: cedars-sinai.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).
News, Upbeat Beat

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Playa del Rey Beach Cleanup This Weekend

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa...
Crime, News

West LA Man Found Guilty of Stalking Charges for Harassment Campaign Against Female Doctors at the VA

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev faces up to 20 years in prison A federal jury this week found a West Los Angeles...
News

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Occupied Culver City Home

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

A burglar was arrested over the weekend after breaking into an occupied Culver City home.  According to the Culver City...

Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Culver City Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

A bullet proof vest worn by a man posing as a police officer in Culver City. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City for Impersonating Police Officer

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City police recently arrested a man impersonating a police officer.  According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the...
News

Nomination Period for City Council Candidates Underway

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

The City of Culver City’s nomination period for City Council candidates began on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM....

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAX Shuttle Bus Crash Sends Seven People to Hospital

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Thursday afternoon collision results in two serious injuries By Sam Catanzaro A crowded LAX shuttle bus was involved in a...

Photo: Facebook (@AyaraThaiCuisine).
Dining, News

Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...

Photo: Facebook (@SawtelleSake).
Dining, News

Sake Company Looks to Open Sawtelle Taproom

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Sawtelle Sake working on space at 1836 Sawtelle By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Sake is looking to open a tasting room at...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Bass player Ben Williams with Sing The Truth of Angélique Kidjo, Céline McLorin Salvant & Lizz Wright at Rudolstadt-Festival 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Concert for Grammy Award Winning Bassist and Composer Ben Williams

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

This Saturday, 3 p.m. at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Ben Williams, along with his...
Education, News

CCUSD Names Dr. Angela Baxter Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Angela Elizondo Baxter as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR