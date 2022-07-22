Nomination Period for City Council Candidates Underway

The City of Culver City’s nomination period for City Council candidates began on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM. The deadline for filing nomination papers is Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM, pursuant to the State Elections Code. Culver City residents who are interested in running for City Council will need to contact the City Clerk’s office to schedule appointments to receive and return nomination papers and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate.

The City Council candidate nomination process requires a potential candidate to gather the signatures of at least 20 and no more than 30 signatures by voters registered in Culver City. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, Culver City residents, and registered to vote in Culver City.

Voters will elect two City Council Members in the upcoming General Municipal Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. City of Culver City Council Members each serve for a term of four years and are elected at large. Current Council Members are eligible to run for re-election to serve a second, consecutive four-year term. Each year, City Council Members select one of their members to serve as Mayor for a year, with the term beginning after the annual City Council reorganization.

The City of Culver City’s elections webpage, provides important details, including links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website, and additional information regarding the election.

For more information, please e-mail city.clerk@culvercity.org or call (310) 253-5851.