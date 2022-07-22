July 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Culver City for Impersonating Police Officer

A bullet proof vest worn by a man posing as a police officer in Culver City. Photo: CCPD.

Culver City police recently arrested a man impersonating a police officer. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident took place in the afternoon on July 19. 

Officers responded to the Ramada Inn, located at 3930 Sepulveda Boulevard, regarding a subject who was possibly impersonating a police officer. 

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they contacted a subject wearing a bullet proof vest with a large ‘POLICE’ patch on the back. During the investigation officers located components of a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun. They also located a collapsible baton, flashlights and other miscellaneous items commonly carried by police officers,” the CCPD said. 

The suspect was arrested and booked at CCPD for impersonating a police officer.  During the booking process, it was revealed that the suspect has a pending case with the LA County District Attorney’s Office for illegal firearms possession.

“This arrest was a result of a community member reporting suspicious behavior.  Good work to all involved in keeping our community safe,” the CCPD said.

