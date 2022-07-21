Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays

By Dolores Quintana

Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is holding a special dinner called Moo Krata which is described on their website as a “uniquely Thai eating experience. Heated by Thai-style binchotan charcoal, the raised dome is similar to a Korean BBQ grill, and the curved edge is a soup hotpot similar to Shabu. It’s one of our family’s favorite meals together.”

Moo in Thai means Pork and Krata in Thai means griddle. The dinners take place at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and as of now, only the July 28 at 8:00 p.m. meal is sold out. The dinner includes your choices of:

Meats: Snake River Farm wagyu ribeye, marinated tri-tip, marinated Snake River Farm kurobuta pork loin, pork belly, fish cakes, scallops, and shrimp⁠

Veggies: Napa cabbage, Ong Choy morning glory, spinach, carrots, enoki mushrooms, and tofu ⁠Broth: lemongrass, galangal, and makrut lime pork broth ⁠

Dipping Sauces: Thai-style sukiyaki, chili-lime, tiger, and Jaew with roasted chili and toasted rice powder ⁠

Sides: Jasmine rice, glass noodles, instant Mama noodles ⁠

Dessert: Thai shaved iced using Japanese Kuramoto Ice

You can make your reservation here, the cost is $48.00 per person which includes a gratuity.