Culver City Concert for Grammy Award Winning Bassist and Composer Ben Williams

This Saturday, 3 p.m. at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Ben Williams, along with his band, will come to Culver City for a community concert to perform his latest composition, “I AM A MAN,” which covers the range of Black American music from Jazz and Gospel, to Hip Hop and R&B.

“Ben Williams, acclaimed Grammy-winning bassist, composer, bandleader and frequent collaborator with the likes of Robert Glasper, Wynton Marsalis and Kamasi Washington… has developed a dark, righteous sound that covers the range of Black American music from Jazz and Gospel, to Hip-Hop and R&B,” event organizers said.

Guest artist, Terrace Martin, a frequent Kendrick Lamar collaborator, conjures harrowing street sounds with a lively layer of funk.

Joining them is a stellar band: Syndee Winters – vocals; Andrew Renfroe – guitars; Brandon Coleman – piano; Jonathan Pinson – drums

The concert will take place at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Tickets can be reserved up to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show. The remaining tickets will be available at the door at show time. Tickets will cost $20-$30.

Free three-hour covered parking at Culver City City Hall with validation, which can be processed in the Douglas lobby. Make sure to bring your parking ticket with you to the theatre. The parking rate is $1 for each 30 minutes thereafter. Enter on Duquesne Ave.



Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-williams-i-am-a-man-at-the-kirk-douglas-wterrace-martin-tickets-351272273827 for more information.