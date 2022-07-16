July 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pico Boulevard Development Moving Forward After Appeal Denied

Rendering: MVE + Partners

108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project

By Dolores Quintana

Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER) has lost their appeal to the Los Angeles City Council regarding the project at 9500 – 9530 Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. SAFER believes that there is “fair argument that the Project may have adverse environmental impacts,” and said that “we request that the City of Los Angeles (“City”) prepare an environmental impact report (“EIR”) for the Project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”)”

The 9500 Pico Project has been put forward by Concord Capital Partners, a development company out of Beverly Hills and would demolish the existing car wash on the property to build a mixed use six story building on the site. The proposed building would contain 108 residential units and 134 parking spaces in two subterranean parking levels and a ground level parking area. The commercial space would be on the ground floor and would consist of roughly 3,250 square feet.

City Council staff recommended denying the SAFER appeal on the grounds that there was no evidence that the project “would have a negative impact on the environment in a Negative Declaration.”, to allow the developer’s request for a density bonus and that the City Council should adopt the findings of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission (LACPC) to be the finding of the Los Angeles City Council in the matter.

