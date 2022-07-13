July 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center 

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, is expanding and integrating its medical, mental health, early childhood education and other services to young families with an innovative initiative called The Community Connection.

Launched with a $5 million grant from the Tikun Olam Foundation, The Community Connection serves families from the moment they are expecting a child through the first three years of the child’s life.

It is designed to build better health outcomes and foster economic opportunity and increased resilience for the Clinic’s most vulnerable families so they can break the cycle of poverty. The Clinic serves approximately 2,200 new and expecting families. Three out of four of them live at or below the poverty line, which is $26,500 or less in income annually for a family of four, putting them at disproportionate risk for poorer health and economic outcomes.

The Community Connection enhances the Clinic’s support for these families through a comprehensive model of care that expands and integrates six key services: family care teams, doulas and lactation consultants, infant mental health therapy, playgroups, classes and support services, and adult job education and job training.

“With young families facing increasingly complex challenges, Venice Family Clinic developed this model of care to help support the families we serve who have young children,” said Venice Family Clinic CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer. “The Community Connection addresses the inequities that contribute to the cycle of poverty by providing medical care, mental health, early childhood education and social services in a very coordinated way to young families in need. We are especially grateful to the Tikun Olam Foundation of the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles for its vision and generosity, which sparked this innovative work and made possible the launch of this program.”

The Tikun Olam Foundation initially provided a generous planning grant in January 2021 that allowed the Clinic to engage key stakeholders in designing a program to address the needs of young families. The Foundation then donated an additional $5 million – the largest programmatic grant in the Clinic’s history – to establish The Community Connection and serve as a lead gift that would encourage other philanthropists to support the program.   

“Tikun Olam are Hebrew words that translate to ‘repair the world,’ and The Community Connection is indeed repairing an important part of our world by helping to lift families out of poverty,” said Gene Stein, co-founder of the Tikun Olam Foundation. “We are proud to support Venice Family Clinic in creating this innovative and vital program, and we hope that The Community Connection will inspire other donors to invest in this community health center and in families with young children.”

The Community Connection’s wide range of integrated services to new and expecting families include:

  • Family care teams: An interdisciplinary team of pediatricians, therapists, health educators, Early Head Start personnel, case managers and other professionals meet monthly to discuss and coordinate care for high-risk families to ensure they can take advantage of the full range of care that the Clinic offers.
  • Doulas and lactation consultation: Doulas assist families with prenatal and postnatal care, helping to support and educate the expecting mother about birth. A certified lactation consultant will help parents navigate potential feeding challenges.
  • Infant mental health therapy: Parents have the option to receive therapy to prepare them for parenthood and create healthy, attuned attachment between parent and child.
  • Playgroups: Playgroups help children begin to socialize and provide connection for parents who may feel isolated, all while parents learn about healthy child development and connect with other parents in their community.
  • Classes and support services: These include classes in parenting skills and family relationships, chronic disease management and prevention, nutrition and healthy cooking, exercise, pregnancy classes and group family classes for parents and children.
  • Adult job education and job training: To help families struggling to find good-paying jobs with benefits, Venice Family Clinic will partner with the Los Angeles Unified School District to give parents access to enhanced employment opportunities.

Programs are being offered in person and virtually at several of the Clinic’s 17 sites. A recently purchased new community center for health and wellness in Inglewood will serve as the hub of the program when renovations of the building are completed. Families will be able to access services and connect with one another at this new location.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...

The intersection of Green Valley Circle and Doverwood Drive in Culver City. Photo: Google.
News

73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Culver City Traffic Collision

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

July 4 incident remains under investigation by the CCPD By Sam Catanzaro A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Mar Vista Development Complete

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A. Photo: medschool.kp.org.
Crime, News

Two Men Face Murder Charges in Drug Deaths of Two Women Left at Local Hospitals

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Two suspects charged in connection to deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles last November By Sam Catanzaro Two...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Stormwater Capture Project Celebrated as a Regional Model

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

City’s infrastructure can prevent 19 acre-feet of water per storm from overflowing to Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay At...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Facebook (@sweetlilyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location  By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR