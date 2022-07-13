July 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park

The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free Shakespeare in the Park for families with a production of “As BOO Like It” on Saturday, August 6th, continuing a 15-year tradition of free theater in Culver City Media Park. Based on William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and featuring all of our favorite classic Halloween characters, this 45-minute production will run every Saturday and Sunday in August at 11 am through August 28th. 

This year, The Actors’ Gang celebrates its 40th anniversary, and what better way to kick off the celebratory festival than with a heartwarming adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies. Ideal for all ages, Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families is a high-energy theatrical performance designed for families to experience reimagined Shakespeare classics by weaving modern, cultural, iconic references into classic texts, TAG creates shows specifically designed for multi-generational audiences. The Actors’ Gang’s “As BOO Like It” introduces children to Shakespeare in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment. 

Adapted by Rynn Vogel and Directed by Adam Jefferis, “As BOO Like It” features fun characters including Orlando the Vampire, Rosalind the Witch, Jaques Skeleton, Duke Frederick the thumb wrestling champion, Zombie Charles, Celiacorn, a friendly dragon named Touchstone, and a lovesick ghost named Silvius. It’s a story about love that inspires forgiveness, and in the end, like in all of Shakespeare’s comedies, there’s a spectacular wedding. 

Since 2006, over 29,000 children and adults alike have enjoyed adaptations, and every year, The Actors’ Gang summer performances are provided free of charge thanks to generous support in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Art Foundation.

Community members wishing to support this free series are encouraged to make a financial or in‐kind contribution to the theater at www.TheActorsGang.com or by phone at 310-838-4264.

in News, Upbeat Beat
