Del Rey Home Under Construction Catches Fire

No injuries reported in Monday night fire

LAFD crews put out a fire that broke out at a Del Rey construction site Fourth of July.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported on June 4 around 10:35 p.m. at 11223 Lucerne Avenue in Del Rey.

Firefighters arrived to fine a one-story, single family home under construction with flames showing. In addition, there were four other homes under construction on the lot which were exposed.

It took 26 firefighters 18 minutes to put out the fire, keeping it to one structure.

No injuries were reported.