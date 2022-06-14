Culver City Pride Ride and Rally Around the Corner

Sunday, June 26, 2022, 9 AM Pride Ride | 11 AM Rally

Culver City’s second ever Pride celebration is set for later this month with a bike ride and rally!

Events

9 AM – 11 AM – Pride Ride – The Pride Ride begins at Syd Kronenthal Park, 3459 McManus Ave, Culver City

Scoot, skate, and cycle through 6 miles of Culver City neighborhoods! Push and pedal together with friends, family, and neighbors. Pride Ride RSVP required.

11 AM – 2 PM – Pride Rally, Main Street, Culver City

After the ride, celebrate Pride on Main Street in Downtown Culver City for a block party with food, speakers, entertainment, and more from local artists, leaders, and organizations. No RSVP required.

This year’s Pride Ride and Rally received a City of Culver City Special Events Grant. Other sponsors include Amazon Studios, Sweet Flower, Apple, The Wende Museum, Bird, Ritual, Culver City Downtown Business Association, Equator Coffees, Sierra Club, People for Mobility Justice, Downtown Neighborhood Association, Chicas Tacos, Village Well, Upper Crust Pizzeria, Pop’s Bagels, and Salt & Straw.

Friends of this year’s Pride Ride and Rally include Bike Culver City, Streets for All, Protect Culver City Renters, Culver City Democratic Club, POC4Change, People for Mobility Justice, Culver City for More Homes, Women on Bikes Culver City, Culver City Community Coalition, Tolerance – LGBTQ Club at CCHS, Culver City Community of Color Collective, Culver City Action Network, Walk n’ Rollers, and Culver City Unified School District.

Please visit the Culver City Pride Ride and Rally website for more information!